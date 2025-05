The Fairfax Farmers Market is taking place every Friday this summer from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Main Street. Pictured above is Harold Moore helping a customer with his selection of plants. In conjunction with the market, the Fairfax Library will also be holding a book sale with carts of books set up in front of the library on Main Street. Books are 25¢ each, movies are $1, and magazines are free.