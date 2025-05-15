Tarkio native Jerry Riley was presented the Small Water Plant Operator of the Year award by the Missouri Water Environment Association in late March. (Submitted photo)

By Jesse Murphy

Jerry Riley was recently recognized by the Missouri Water Environment Association with the Small Water Plant Operator of the Year award.

Riley, who is from Tarkio, Missouri, started his career in water treatment and wastewater in 1993 in Burlington Junction where he worked for 19 years. Riley was a big part of bringing the city’s new plant online in 2011. He then took his knowledge to Craig, opening a new plant there in 2012.

“Being able to start up three new facilities within five years was great,” Riley said. “I felt like that was a pretty big accomplishment for us.”

The following year, Riley was hired at People Service, a contractor that manages water plants including the City of Maryville, where he has now worked as Lead Operator for almost 13 years. His tenure there included bringing the new wastewater plant online in 2015.

“We are in the process of doing work on building a new water plant in Maryville,” Riley said. “So if everything pans out, I’ll be able to start up a fourth facility.”

The Operator of the Year award is chosen by the organization’s members. They look at factors like being current on training, record keeping, the plant has to be in complete compliance and have no violations. Riley has the highest levels of certifications in water treatment, wastewater and water distribution.

Riley was the first nominee from Northwest Missouri and he also received a medallion for over 30 years of service by the Missouri Rural Water Association last year.

Riley and his wife Regina live in Nodaway County. His son Justin works for Nodaway County Rural Water. Their daughter MaKayla works in Tarkio.

“I really enjoy bringing new plants online and the challenges it brings,” Riley said. “When things come up and you have to figure them out, it’s rewarding to get it working.”