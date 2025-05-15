Jaycee Stoner had a throw of 7.24 meters in the shot put.

Anna Weber had a throw of 5.68 meters in the shot put at the 275 Conference Track Meet.

With a jump of 3.94 meters Avery Fast finishes in fourth place.

Brilee Slemp passes the baton to Brynna Alsup in the 4×200 meter relay. East Atchison placed third with a time of 2:03.62. Other members were Teagan Taylor and Makenna Caudill.

MJ May hit 3.93 meters in the long jump.

Teagan Taylor tied for sixth place in the high jump with a leap of 1.27 meters.

Aleyda Clodfelter ran a 16.34 in the junior high girls’ 100 meter dash.

Stevie Gaines wins the triple jump with a leap of 9.27 meters.

Josh Schlueter and Blaise Krogen are neck and neck through the first three hurdles. Blaise finished in first place with a time of 16.05 and Josh came in second with a time of 16.06. Great race.

Reese Herron has a good exchange with Leah Meyerkorth in the 4×200 meter relay. Along with Jovie Millsap and Rozlyn McCown, the Rock Port team took first place with a time of 2:00.34.

Rush Lewis gets up and out in the long jump with a leap of 3.40 meters.

The Rock Port High School girls’ 4×400 meter relay team of Avery Meyerkorth, Braylyn Wood, Ella Meyerkorth, and Audrie Meyerkorth set a new conference meet record and a new school record with a time of 4:07.71.

The 2025 275 Conference Track Meet was held May 6, 2025, at Mound City, Missouri.

The Rock Port High School girls’ team won with 160 points. Other high school girls’ teams placing and points scored were: 2nd, Mound City, 143; 3rd, East Atchison, 75; 4th, South Nodaway, 58; 5th, DeKalb, 44; 6th, West Nodaway, 40; 7th, South Holt, 36; 8th, Osborn, 22; 9th, North Nodaway, 3; and 10th, Northeast Nodaway, 1.

The Rock Port Junior High School girls’ team also won with 104 points. Other junior high girls’ teams placing and points scored were: 2nd, Mound City, 84; 3rd, Northeast Nodaway, 67; 4th, East Atchison, 47.50; 5th, Buchanan County, 34; 6th, Union Star, 25.50; 7th, Osborn, 23; 8th, South Holt, 18; 9th, West Nodaway, 17; 10th, North Nodaway, 16 11th, Jefferson (Conception Junction), 12; and 12th, Craig, 10.

Mound City won the boys’ high school division with 142 points. The Rock Port boys’ team placed second with 137.50 points, and East Atchison placed third with 85.50 points. Other team placings and points scored were: 4th, South Nodaway, 39; 5th, South Holt, 37; 6th, DeKalb, 36; 7th, North Nodaway, 34; 8th, West Nodaway, 23; 9th, Northeast Nodaway, 18; 10th, Osborn, 12; 11th, Craig, 9; and 12th, Union Star, 1.

The boys’ team from Jefferson (Conception Junction) won the junior high boys’ competition with 82 points. Other team placings and points scored were: 2nd, Northeast Nodaway, 69; 3rd, Mound City, 49; 4th, Rock Port, 48; 5th, Buchanan County, 37; 6th, West Nodaway, 32; 7th, South Holt, 31; 8th, Osborn, 30; 8th, East Atchison, 30; 10th, Craig 27; 11th, North Nodaway, 26; and 12th, Union Star, 1.

Ella Meyerkorth set a new conference and Rock Port R-II School record in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 45.81.

The Rock Port girls’ 4×400 meter relay team (Audrie Meyerkorth, Ella Meyerkorth, Braylyn Wood, and Avery Meyerkorth) set a new conference and Rock Port R-II School record with a time of 4:07.51.

The Rock Port girls’ 4×800 meter relay team (Jacoby Driskell, Norah Watkins, Braylyn Wood, and Avery Meyerkorth) set a new Rock Port R-II School record with a time of 10:17.22.

The Rock Port junior high girls’ 4×200 meter relay team (Jovie Millsap, Reese Herron, Rozlyn McCown, and Leah Meyerkorth) set a conference record with a time of 2:00.34.

Corbyn Jakub set a Rock Port R-II School record in the javelin with a throw of 44.23 meters.

Results of the meet are as follows:

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Audrey Gibson (Mound City), 12.88; 6th, Jessa Geib (RP), 14.38; 7th, Rhoni Caudill (EA), 14.53; 11th, Kennedi Seiter (RP), 15.55; 15th, Tabitha Chaney (EA), 18.49

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Audrey Gibson (Mound City), 26.08; 5th, Kennedy White (EA), 30.16; 6th, Dylan Drummond (EA), 30.32; 9th, Kennedi Seiter (RP), 32.15; 15th, Claire Miller (RP), 34.41

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Audrey Gibson (Mound City), 58.39; 2nd, Audrie Meyerkorth (RP), 1:02.24; 7th, Danni Irvine (EA), 1:09.00; 8th, Kennedy White (EA), 1:09.67; 9th, Karlie Gebhards (RP), 1:11.59

800 Meter Run – 1st, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 2:31.22; 2nd, Braylyn Wood (RP), 2:32.70; 3rd, Taya Windham (EA), 2:41.45

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Norah Watkins (RP), 5:40.19; 6th, Danika Agnew (EA), 6:48.26; 9th, Macy Stepp (EA), 7:44.91

3200 Meter Run – 1st, Mya Wray (South Nodaway) 12:01.97; 2nd, Norah Watkins (RP), 12:34.85

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 15.88; 2nd, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 16.02

300 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 45.81; 2nd, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 47.00; 5th, Raylynn Jenkins (RP), 56.56; 8th, Azlynn Wiley (EA), 59.15

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, DeKalb (Anna Sampson, Alivia Hall, Kenzie Pflugradt, Ava Donaldson), 53.77; 3rd, East Atchison (Rhoni Caudill, Azlynn Wiley, Dylan Drummond, Taya Windham), 55.99; 4th, Rock Port (Jacoby Driskell, Tatum Vogler, Landrey Kelly, Audrie Meyerkorth), 56.04

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, DeKalb (Anna Sampson, Alivia Hall, Kenzie Pflugradt, Ava Donaldson), 1:53.39; 2nd, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Dylan Drummond, Grace Caudill, Lizzie Schlueter), 1:54.03; 4th, Rock Port (Talyn Amthor, Tatum Vogler, Raylynn Jenkins, Karlie Gebhards), 2:04.25

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port (Audrie Meyerkorth, Ella Meyerkorth, Braylyn Wood, Avery Meyerkorth), 4:07.51; 2nd, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Taya Windham, Grace Caudill, Lizzie Schlueter), 4:21.30

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port (Jacoby Driskell, Norah Watkins, Braylyn Wood, Avery Meyerkorth), 10:17.22; 2nd, East Atchison (Taya Windham, Grace Oswald, Grace Caudill, Bailey Wennihan), 10:43.48

High Jump – 1st, Audrie Meyerkorth (RP), 1.54m; 2nd, Claire Miller (RP), 1.46m

Pole Vault – 1st (tie), Landrey Kelly (RP) and Grace Oswald (EA), 2.59m; 3rd, Danni Irvine (EA), 2.59m; 6th, Talyn Amthor (RP), 1.98m

Long Jump – 1st, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 4.70m; 5th, Grace Caudill (EA), 4.15m; 8th, Braylyn Wood (RP), 3.91m; 9th, Rhoni Caudill (EA), 3.77m

Triple Jump – 1st, Emalee Langford (South Nodaway), 9.93m; 4th, Jacoby Driskell (RP), 9.48m; 6th, Landrey Kelly (RP), 9.34m; 8th, Azlynn Wiley (EA), 9.20m; 13th, Macy Stepp (EA), 7.07m

Shot Put – 1st, Ava Graham (West Nodaway), 12.23m; 4th, Jessa Geib (RP), 8.76m; 5th, Chloe Vernon (EA), 8.49m; 6th, Kinley Lair (RP), 8.24m

Discus Throw – 1st, Ava Graham (West Nodaway), 34.48m; 5th, Tatum Vogler (RP), 27.28m; 6th, Karlie Gebhards (RP), 25.12m; 7th, Chloe Vernon (EA), 22.25m; 13th, Delainee White (EA), 16.44m

Javelin Throw – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 33.66m; 4th, Raylynn Jenkins (RP), 26.76m; 8th, Chloe Vernon (EA), 23.64m; 11th, Danika Agnew (EA), 22.05m

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Emma Wilmes (Northeast Nodaway), 14.06; 3rd, Rozlyn McCown (RP), 14.50; 8th, Delaney Oswald (EA), 15.05; 11th, Makenna Caudill (EA), 15.30; 17th, Aleyda Clodfelter (RP), 16.34

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Remie Thompson (Union Star), 29.04; 4th, Teagan Taylor (EA), 30.00; 6th, Harper Roup (RP), 30.17; 10th, Leila Brooks (EA), 31.52; 19th, Anna Weber (RP), 38.62

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Reese Herron (RP), 1:03.81; 5th, Delaney Oswald (EA), 1:08.68; 6th, Harper Roup (RP), 1:08.94; 11th, Brynna Alsup (EA), 1:14.14

800 Meter Run – 1st, Marlee Brown (Mound City), 2:38.46; 4th, Leah Meyerkorth (RP), 2:49.07; 5th, Harper Wood (RP), 2:50.10; 7th, Mackenzie Oswald (EA), 2:52.14; 10th, Graceyn Reeves (EA), 3:00.39

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Arianna Owens (North Nodaway), 6:00.08; 2nd, Harper Wood (RP), 6:07.17; 4th, Mikayla Windham (EA), 6:21.07; 5th, Saphira Hegstrom (EA), 6:38.12; 8th, Ellie Garst (RP), 6:57.76

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Sophie Biermann (Mound City), 17.45; 2nd, Stevie Gaines (RP), 18.11; 8th, Gracie Walker (EA), 20.08; 9th, Brynleigh Lopez (EA), 20.47

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port (Harper Roup, Stevie Gaines, Jovie Millsap, Rozlyn McCown), 56.45; 4th, East Atchison (Avery Fast, Brenna Kingery, Ava Oswald, Brilee Slemp), 59.28

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port (Jovie Millsap, Reese Herron, Rozlyn McCown, Leah Meyerkorth), 2:00.34; 3rd, East Atchison (Makenna Caudill, Brilee Slemp, Teagan Taylor, Brynna Alsup), 2:03.62

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison (Delaney Oswald, Mackenzie Oswald, Teagan Taylor, Makenna Caudill), 4:38.71; 4th, Rock Port (Jovie Millsap, Harper Wood, Leah Meyerkorth, Reese Herron), 4:52.96

High Jump – 1st, Sophie Biermann (Mound City), 1.42m; 5th, Makenna Caudill (EA), 1.32m; 6th (tie), Teagan Taylor (EA), 1.27m; 8th, Harper Roup (RP), 1.27m; 9th, Jovie Millsap (RP), 1.27m

Pole Vault – 1st, Sophie Biermann (Mound City), 2.13m; 2nd, Gracie Walker (EA), 1.98m; 3rd, Maeve Roup (RP), 1.82m

Long Jump – 1st, Keegan Owens (Craig), 4.23m; 2nd, Rozlyn McCown (RP), 4.16m; 3th, Reese Herron (RP), 4.11m; 4th, Avery Fast (EA), 3.94m; 15th, Brenna Kingery (EA), 3.37m

Triple Jump – 1st, Stevie Gaines (RP), 9.27m; 6th, Delaney Oswald (EA), 8.60m; 8th, Ellie Garst (RP), 8.33m; 12th, Mackenzie Oswald (EA), 7.60m

Shot Put – 1st, Eden Allen (South Holt), 10.41m; 7th, Ali Ellis (RP), 7.88m; 10th, Jaycee Stoner (EA), 7.24m; 14th, Charlie Piper (EA), 6.51m; 16th, Anna Weber (RP), 5.68m

Discus Throw – 1st, Stevie Gaines (RP), 28.21m; 8th, Brilee Slemp (EA), 16.82m; 11th, Ali Ellis (RP), 16.08m; 18th, Emma Ohlensehlen (EA), 12.25m

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Dylan Lair (RP), 11.44; 4th, Case Millsap (RP), 12.13; 6th, Owen DeRosier (EA), 12.36; 10th, Luke Gebhards (EA), 13.30

200 Meter Dash – 1st, August Meadows (Mound City), 23.03; 4th, Case Millsap (RP), 24.32; 6th, Bracton Cook (RP), 24.99; 9th, Luke Gebhards (EA), 27.38

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Blake Norton (DeKalb), 50.52; 3rd, Mason Kingery (EA), 55.58; 4th, Shaylon McNaughton (EA), 56.15; 7th, Zane Cook (RP), 58.70; 8th, Desmond Chaney (RP), 1:01.35

800 Meter Run – 1st, Blake Norton (DeKalb), 2:12.86; 4th, Clayton Vernon (EA), 2:17.44; 10th, Cole Anderson (EA), 2:26.24; 11th, Reid Ellis (RP), 2:32.99

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Malachi Skillen (RP), 4:58.86; 10th, Levi Lucas (RP), 6:04.37; 11th, Isaac Vette (EA), 6:29.08

3200 Meter Run – 1st, Malachi Skillen (RP), 11:00.93; 3rd, Cole Anderson (EA), 11:37.41; 4th, Levi Lucas (RP), 12:48.39

110 Meter Hurdles – 1st, August Meadows (Mound City), 15.43

300 Meter Hurdles – 1st, August Meadows (Mound City), 39.71; 2nd, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 42.45

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port (Camden McEnaney, Case Millsap, Corbyn Jakub, Dylan Lair), 45.16; 3rd, East Atchison (Owen DeRosier, Luke Gebhards, Shaylon McNaughton, Clayton Vernon), 48.58

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, Mound City (Kane Derr, Ernest Peters, Wesley Bryant, August Meadows), 1:35.38; 2nd, Rock Port (Camden McEnaney, Bracton Cook, Corbyn Jakub, Case Millsap), 1:36.49; 4th, East Atchison (Mason Kingery, Luke Gebhards, Shaylon McNaughton, Owen DeRosier), 1:41.55

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison (Gavyn Irvine, Quin Staten, Shaylon McNaughton, Mason Kingery), 3:46.45; 2nd, Rock Port (Zane Cook, Reid Ellis, Malachi Skillen, Corbyn Jakub), 3:53.66

4×800 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison (Mason Kingery, Quin Staten, Clayton Vernon, Cole Anderson), 9:20.37; 3rd, Rock Port (Zane Cook, Reid Ellis, Kendan Melton-Davis, Malachi Skillen), 10:26.47

High Jump – 1st, Owen Martin (North Nodaway), 1.82m; 8th (tie), Reid Ellis (RP), 1.57m

Pole Vault – 1st, Ernest Peters (Mound City), 3.96m; 2nd, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 3.35m; 3rd, Westyn Amthor (RP), 3.20m; 6th (tie), Quin Staten (EA) and Levi Lucas (RP), 2.44m

Long Jump – 1st, Owen DeRosier (EA), 6.14m; 3rd, Logan Ellis (RP), 5.58m; 5th, Dylan Lair (RP), 5.51m; 9th, Quin Staten (EA), 5.23m

Triple Jump – 1st, Chauncey Brown, (Mound City), 12.81m; 2nd, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 12.49m; 4th, Logan Ellis (RP), 12.02m

Shot Put – 1st, Ryder Herron (RP), 13.95m; 4th, Gabe Gebhards (RP), 12.14m; 15th, Karsyn White (EA), 7.96m

Discus Throw – 1st, Gabe Gebhards (RP), 39.80m; 2nd, Ryder Herron (RP), 37.02m

Javelin Throw – 1st, Corbyn Jakub (RP), 44.23m; 5th, Gabe Gebhards (RP), 39.63m; 12th, Cole Anderson (EA), 25.91m

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Easton Matthews (Buchanan County), 12.06; 10th, Deyton Burke (EA), 13.74; 18th, Rush Lewis (RP), 15.52; 19th, Cy Vogler (RP), 15.75; 20th, Bryar Wennihan (EA), 16.56

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Easton Matthews (Buchanan County), 24.75; 5th, Blaise Krogen (RP), 26.42; 13th, Riley Koop (EA), 30.32; 16th, Drew Cowan (EA), 32.37

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Easton Matthews (Buchanan County), 55.98; 10th, Archer Meyerkorth (RP), 1:05.40; 11th, Jude Long (EA), 1:05.87; 16th, Zach Koop (EA), 1:08.38; 18th, Zeke Gebhards (RP), 1:12.55

800 Meter Run – 1st, Kameron Noland (South Holt), 2:20.24; 11th, Andy Meyerkorth (RP), 2:47.73; 12th, Chord Christians (RP), 2:48.99; 17th, Titus Wright (EA), 3:04.05; 20th, Alex Wintz (EA), 3:43.48

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Darian Gilliland (Craig), 5:04.54; 14th, Kipton Waigand (RP), 6:24.46

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Blaise Krogen (RP), 16.05; 2nd, Josh Schlueter (EA), 16.06; 8th, MJ May (EA), 20.20

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Mound City (Zachary Caton, Brody Killin, Jaxon Edwards, Brody Voltmer), 52.03; 4th, East Atchison (Deyton Burke, Evan Rogers, Jude Long, Josh Schlueter), 55.98; 7th, Rock Port (Jadyn Jakub, Cy Vogler, Anthony Masonbrink, Rush Lewis), 1:01.22

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, Mound City (Zachary Caton, Brody Killin, Jaxon Edwards, Brody Voltmer), 1:48.46; 4th, Rock Port (Zeke Gebhards, Andy Meyerkorth, Landon Melton-Burrell, Archer Meyerkorth), 1:59.30; 7th, East Atchison (Evan Rogers, Drew Cowan, MJ May, Riley Koop), 2:04.06

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, Northeast Nodaway (Liam Cordell, Gracin Runde, Wyatt Scadden, Bentin Roberts), 4:08.44; 5th, East Atchison (Zach Koop, Jude Long, Evan Rogers, Deyton Burke), 4:34.02; 7th, Rock Port (Zeke Gebhards, Landon Melton-Burrell, Andy Meyerkorth, Archer Meyerkorth), 4:43.69

High Jump – 1st, Wyatt Scadden (Northeast Nodaway), 1.71m; 5th, Josh Schlueter (EA), 1.51m; 7th, Landon Melton-Burrell (RP), 1.46m; 8th, Riley Koop (EA), 1.41m; 15th, Archer Meyerkorth (RP), 1.26m

Pole Vault – 1st, Easton Madden (West Nodaway), 2.29m; 2nd, Zeke Gebhards (RP), 2.13m; 3rd, Colton Zach (RP), 2.13m

Long Jump – 1st, Blaise Krogen (RP), 5.54m; 16th, Evan Rogers (EA), 3.93m; 17th, MJ May (EA), 3.93m; 20th, Rush Lewis (RP), 3.40m

Triple Jump – 1st, Grady Gockel, Jefferson, 11.55m; 2nd, Blaise Krogen (RP), 11.04m; 4th, Deyton Burke (EA), 10.64m; 14th, Jude Long (EA), 8.60m; 15th, Kipton Waigand (RP), 8.49m

Shot Put – 1st, Hale Coleman (South Holt), 10.19m; 8th, Tucker Hurst (EA), 8.63m; 10th, Fisher Smeltz (EA), 8.35m; 15th, Briar Daugherty (RP), 7.31m; 16th, Ethan Hunter (RP), 7.17m

Discus Throw – 1st, Josh Schlueter (EA), 33.56m; 9th, Fisher Smeltz (EA), 25.53m; 14th, Lincoln Jackson (RP), 21.08m; 17th, Isaac Dougherty (RP), 19.65m