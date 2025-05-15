OATS Transit offers regular transportation services for the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. Call 816-279-3131 or 800-831-9219 to schedule a ride or find out about services in your area. You can also visit oatstransit.org and view the local schedule under “Bus Schedules,” then click on the county you live in.

The monthly schedule from Atchison County is: Shenandoah – 1st Tuesday of each month; Maryville – 1st, 2nd, and 4th Tuesday of each month; St. Joseph – 5th Tuesday of the month (if there are five Tuesdays in a month).

OATS offices will be closed and regular service will not be operating Monday, May 26, due to the Memorial Day holiday.