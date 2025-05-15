Sherry Joan (Smith) Clement, 80, passed away Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. Sherry was born at the Hamburg, Iowa, Hospital on February 27, 1945, to Lorene (Campbell) Smith and William Philip Smith. She joined her brother James “Jim” and then three more sisters were added: Karen, Beverly, and Debbie. Sherry spent most of her early life living on different farms in the Tarkio, Missouri, area, where her family farmed. Sherry attended Happy Hill country school which she loved to reminisce about with her children and grandchildren. She then attended Tarkio High School and graduated in 1963.

On December 7, 1964, Sherry married Richard Duane “Clem” Clement at the Assembly of God Church in Tarkio. They made their first home in rural Tarkio on Highway 136, then moved to Fairfax in 1965 and farmed there for 11 years. In 1976, a huge brick house east of Tarkio close to Harold and Margaret was open to rent, so they moved there. They raised corn, soybeans, and hay, and also pigs and cattle until 2003, when they retired and moved into Tarkio. They were married for almost 58 years before he passed away in 2022.

Sherry was an awesome cook and baker, and many enjoyed her maple rolls and homemade decorated birthday cakes, among other items. She was an excellent seamstress, making denim blankets, hemming dresses, and repairing anything. She and Clem loved sports and attended hundreds of games and events all over the area. Sherry was a devoted Christian, a great prayer warrior, and a strong alto singer for the Lord. For most of her adult life she was a member of the Tarkio First Baptist Church, where she held several different positions.

Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers-in-law, Kent Clark and Dick Kemerling. She is survived by her three daughters, Terri Clement, Maryville, Lisa Clement, Tarkio, and Lori (Mark) Staten of Tarkio; three grandchildren, Gentri Staten, Lenexa, Kansas, Bryli (Fritz) Lager, Ravenwood, Missouri, and Quin Staten, Tarkio; her brother, Jim (Bonnie) Smith; her sisters, Karen Clark, Bev (Jim) Blackford, and Deb (Tim) Henson; and her sister-in-law, Louise Kemerling. She has several nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly, and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, conducted by Pastor Tate Walker and Mark Staten. Open visitation began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 13, Davis Funeral Home. There is no scheduled family visitation. (The family requests casual attire for the memorial service.) Inurnment will be at Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Memorials may be directed to Tarkio Food Pantry or Nutrition Center, Tarkio. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.