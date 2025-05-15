Tarkio Elementary held its annual Field Day events Friday, May 9, 2025, on the field behind the school. It was a warm and sunny day, perfect for a number of activities that either exerted their energy or cooled them down with water. Pictured are first graders Norma England and Crew Martin. Norma rounds a cone while trying to balance a frisbee on top of a pool noodle and Crew puts his back into it during the tug of war.

The kindergarten crew works on their running while holding the hands of their classmates and 5th grader Leslie Rose tosses a bean bag toward an empty pool a few feet away.

In this relay race, the 4th graders were tasked to not only meet their objective of taking sponge balls out of a bucket and running them to a new spot, but do so while performing a dance move or gymnastics maneuver or something out of the ordinary.

Each year, the games played at Tarkio Elementary Field Day change a bit, but there’s never anything the kids don’t like. The 3rd graders are pictured having a wet and wild time with drip, drip, drop and a soaking sponge throwing relay (above) and a ring/cup game that had them working on their sprints (below).