The 105th annual Fairfax High School Alumni Banquet is scheduled for Friday, May 16, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the high school. Reservations can be made to Aleesha Lemar by calling or texting 660-920-9040 or mail reservations ($15/person) to 17825 390th Street, Graham, MO 64455 or make them at KG Buds in Fairfax (leave a name, number of people attending, and graduating class year).