by Cindy Walker Burton

Robert Fulghum is the author of the 1986 New York Times best seller “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” It emphasizes instilling life skills in a child’s formative years such as sharing, cleaning up after yourself, being kind to one another, and saying you’re sorry when you hurt somebody. The book’s universal truths serve as a foundation for navigating life, just like boot camp.

Writer Cindy Walker Burton said, “All I really needed to know in life I learned in boot camp.” I am a United States Marine Corps veteran (once a Marine, always a Marine). The Marines’ core values are honor, courage, and commitment. All Marines share a common birthplace where uncommon valor is born: boot camp. Boot camp survival keys are improvise, adapt, and overcome. There are three essential needs: beans (sustenance), band-aids (medical supplies) and bullets (ammunition). During the physically and mentally challenging 12 week course of grueling, gut wrenching, grinding basic training, I transformed from a raw recruit to one of the few and the proud. Here’s where I must shout the USMC battle cry “Oorah!” and declare our motto “Semper Fi” (always faithful). Now, back to boot camp.

I will highlight just four of the crucial modules from the basic training matrix and reveal the life lessons I learned. Civilians, allow me to introduce you to grenades, the gas chamber, rappelling and a rifle. Welcome to boot camp! And wipe that smile off your face.

Grenades. Imagine you’re crouching tightly behind a concrete berm with 34 other recruits and a drill instructor (D.I.). You take turns holding a live grenade, pulling the pin, yelling “fire in the hole” and tossing it over the berm to detonate. I distinctly recall one recruit who froze after pulling the pin and was unable to throw the live grenade. The D.I. swiftly snatched it, lobbing it rapidly over the berm mere seconds before it exploded. Lesson learned: She who hesitates loses.

Gas chamber. You’re anxiously sitting in a gas chamber wearing a protective gas mask. The CS gas (tear gas) is released and you’re ordered to remove your mask to withstand 3-5 minutes of gas exposure (until the chamber hatch is opened for egress). Upon mask removal, you are ordered not to hold your breath and to open your eyes. Lesson learned: Remain calm under pressure.

Rappelling. In boot camp, rappelling is descending a vertical 47 feet high tower with a fixed rope. You instantly overcome your fear of heights, fear of failure, and fear of careening to your death. I bravely (crazily?) volunteered to rappel first and for the pure thrill, I did it twice. Two words: adrenaline rush. Lesson learned: keep your fears to yourself and share your courage with others.

Rifle. The M16 assault rifle was a recruit’s identity, constant companion, and crucial tool for survival. I woke with it, earned an Expert medal firing it, close order drilled with it, marched countless miles with it, field stripped and reassembled it, named it, and slept with it strapped to my bunk. Lessons learned: Safety first and respect your firearm.

Boot camp redefined, realigned, and redesigned my life while emphasizing allegiance to God, country, and the Corps. Attention! Everything I need to know in life I learned in boot camp. You’re dismissed.