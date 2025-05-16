The Brownville Concert Series is thrilled to welcome Strawberry Jam to Brownville, Nebraska. Redefining jazz with every note. Fronted by the captivating vocalist EnVee, known for her work with Quixotic, and accompanied by the virtuoso guitarist Clayton DeLong, Strawberry Jam delivers an unforgettable musical experience. The shows will be in cabaret on Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7, at 7:30 p.m., and in concert Sunday, June 8, at 2:00 p.m. Sponsors are Frontier Bank of Falls City and Lowell Fey.

Clayton DeLong was born in Poway, California in 1986. Raised in Kansas City, Missouri, Clayton began playing the violin at age 12. After receiving a guitar for Christmas at age 16, Clayton immediately fell in love. Avidly pursuing a career as a guitarist, Clayton enrolled himself at The University of Missouri Kansas City, Conservatory of Music. Working toward a degree in jazz guitar, Clayton studied under Kansas City greats such as Rod Fleeman, Danny Embrey, Doug Niedt, Michael Pagan and Bobby Watson. He graduated on the Dean’s list with a Bachelor of Music degree in 2009.

Using the knowledge he gained in college, Clayton has been a professional guitar instructor for six years and performs live music regularly. Clayton has performed and toured in many different bands from the Kansas City area. To name a few, El Robozo De Maria, Latin rock, the Junkadelic Funk Stars, an improvisational funk band, and numerous other jazz bands around Kansas City.

EnVee is Cuban born, Miami raised with a vintage influence, EnVee’s background is as diverse as the music she creates. She comes from humble beginnings, and had music destined in her future from the very start. Daughter of a professional singer and influences from Celia Cruz to Barbara Streisand, Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald to Luciano Pavarotti, is where EnVee’s creativity stems from.

She was accepted to the American Music and Dramatic Academy, a music conservatory in New York City where she quickly moved after graduating high school. This gave her the opportunity to study vocal performance, dance, acting and musical theater. Upon returning to Miami, Envee joined the music department at Miami Dade College where she became lead soloist for Juba Gospel Choir, leading them in a national competition and tour. She began her writing career shortly after that.

EnVee’s professional career led her to a two-year running show at Magic City Casino and The Casino at Dania Beach as the opening act for Kevin Ceballo. She performed in great community events such as, Miami Beach Gay Pride 2016 and Orgullo 2015 and 2016 and co-created the theme song for the World Out Games Miami 2017. She had the honor of being the opening act for Cher at Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign fundraiser with the cast of The Cabaret South Beach at The Filmore Miami Beach. She sang “The National Anthem” for The Florida Marlins both in 2012 and 2015, and was a special guest at the Orlando, Pulse tribute at the America Airlines Area. Envee was also invited to sing at the “Miami Rocks Concert 2016” with MISO The Miami Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Eduardo Marturet, Music Producer and song writer Rudy Perez and Broadway stage Director Richard Jay Alexander at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida.

She was crowned the First “Ultimate Voice Miami” and has competed in national and international television singing competitions such as the NBC show “The Winner Is” hosted by Nick Lachey, and “Yo Soy El Artista” on Telemundo finishing top six.

Envee can currently be seen as the featured singer at the Faena Theater, inside the Faena Hotel in their new resident show Sensatia and is working on a new jazz project which promises not to disappoint. Her music is for all ages, multiple genres and pleases the masses.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $16 for students and can be purchased online at www.brownvilleconcertseries.org, on Facebook or call 402-825-3331. The Nebraska Arts Council (www.nebraskaartscouncil.org), a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.