Fairfax High School graduation will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 18. The ceremony will take place in the high school gym.
Rock Port High School graduation will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 18. The ceremony will be held in the high school.
May 16, 2025
