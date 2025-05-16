Atchison County Health Department, along with the Tarkio Health and Wellness Committee, is hosting a Mental Health Party Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the Community Building in Tarkio from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Everyone is welcome to attend. The event is free to the public and everything at the event is free.

Organizations, businesses, churches, etc. that would like to set up a booth are encouraged to do so. Contact Atchison County Health Department at 660-736-4121 or stop by the new location at 521 Main Street in Tarkio if you would like to have a booth or if you have any questions.

Booths scheduled so far include:

• Atchison County Health Department – gratitude board, game, information, and a drawing for a basket of goodies

• Easter Seals – information hand-outs, idea board for families, sensory bin and bottles

• C.A.R.E. of Atchison County – brochures and promotional give-away

• Hope ’n Reigns – hula hoop contest, coloring activity table, doughnuts

• Atchison County Sheriff’s Office – badge stickers, identification cards for car seats

• Atchison County Extension and 4-H – literature and healthy snacks

• Community Hospital-Fairfax Physical Therapy Department – obstacle course

• Tarkio Tech – informational booth

• Missouri State Highway Patrol – view patrol car and equipment, talk about seat belt safety

• Atchison-Holt Ambulance District – view ambulance

• Missouri Department of Transportation – information and talk about cell phone law and other safety campaigns

• Northwest Health Services – mental health information and give-aways

• Paw Prints – adopt a dog or cat stuffed animal for a donation