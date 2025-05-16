The Rock Port Tourism Board will host its third Summer Palooza Wednesday, May 21, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Rock Port Memorial Park. This family friendly event is free and open to all ages and is a great way to celebrate the kick-off of summer vacation. Activities will include: 10 bounce houses, a photo booth, and horseback rides. Hot dogs, water, and chips will also be available free of charge. All children must be registered and wearing their wristband to participate. (Parents, please attend with children.) For more information, visit the Rock Port Tourism Board’s Facebook page.