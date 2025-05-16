Yes, the Westboro Wildcats will be gathering for a reunion in May. The Westboro High School Alumni Banquet will take place Saturday, May 17, at 12:00 noon at the new Westboro Fire Station, at the west end of Main Street. Dinner will be catered and the cost is $12.00 per person.

Honored classes are: 1945, 1955, and 1965. The reunion gathering is open to all those who attended Westboro School. Spouses and guests are welcome, too. Call Carol Kirkpatrick for reservations (please call as and an accurate count for the caterer is needed) at 660-984-5416 or cell 816-341-1176 or contact Bev Clinkingbeard at 660-623-9110.