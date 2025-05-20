The First Christian Church, Rock Port, Missouri, will host its second annual women’s conference Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31. All women are invited to this free event, “Mountain Movers – Defined.” The doors will open Friday night at 5:00 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday morning, the doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Brunch and lunch will be served Saturday.

“Mountain Movers” will have powerful speaker sessions, worship, and a breakout session led by Pastor Kailea Nauman.

Laura Lewis and Lori Miller will lead the worship on Friday night. Laura (Schoonover) Lewis is a Mound City native and is a long-time member at Christian Fellowship Church (CFC) her entire life. She has been singing with her sisters her entire life. In 2022, she was asked to be the music leader at CFC. Lori (Smith) Miller is also a born and raised Mound Citian. She has worked in banking for over 27 years, but music is in her blood and soul. She and her sisters have been singing most of their lives.

Sheila Griffin, Rock Port, will be the speaker that evening. Sheila spent 16 years in vocational ministry to college students, starting out on the campuses of southwest Missouri. She currently resides in her husband Regan’s hometown of Rock Port, Missouri, and stays busy with their three girls and helping lead Jays for Jesus.

Christy Hoagland will lead worship Saturday morning and present the morning message. Over the past decade, she has ministered to the incarcerated, the homeless, to those in addiction and recovery, beside hospital beds, through plexiglass windows and in her living room.

Kris Mickells and Maria Palmersheim will close out the conference Saturday afternoon. Kris has served in various ministries at Bellevue Christian Center. Her heart is for women to know their true value as a daughter of the most high King and allow him to masture you so you can walk in freedom and be all Christ intended you to be. Maria has been a part of Bellevue Christian Center for over 30 years. During this time, she has ministered to others through emotional healing and deliverance ministries such as Cleansing Stream, Restoring the Foundations, and Freedom. These ministries have allowed her to walk alongside individuals as they discover freedom in Christ.

To register, visit Mountain Movers on Facebook, or contact First Christian Church, 660-744-2486 or firstchristian@rpt.coop. First Christian Church is located at 501 S. Market, Rock Port.