The annual Memorial Day Tea will be held Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the High Creek Church (15824 State Hwy. B, Watson, Missouri). This event is held inside the church, so should there be sunshine or rain, you will be free from the elements. You can expect the usual wide variety of cookies (with a new one or two) along with tea, coffee, or water.

Everyone is welcome to come in and sit a spell and visit with whomever is there. Take a minute to catch up on the news or share a memory or two, rest those tired feet, and refresh the body with goodies before continuing on your day. If you wish, bring your lawn chair and sit under the shade trees.

Members of the High Creek Cemetery Association hope to see you Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the High Creek Cemetery.