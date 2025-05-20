The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Larry Whetsel, 76, and Lori Estes, 61, both from Fairfax, Missouri, were married May 7, 2025, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Judge Brett Hurst. Filed May 7, 2025.

Shannon Long, 46, Fairfax, Missouri, and Brittany Ohnmacht, 34, Tarkio, Missouri, were married May 10, 2025, in Fairfax, Missouri, by Jason Yarnell, Minister. Filed May 12, 2025.

Terry Stanton, 57, Coin, Iowa, and Julie Koop, 60, Fairfax, Missouri, were married May 3, 2025, in Tarkio, Missouri, by Rev. Glenn Scott. Filed May 12, 2025.

Ian Bichii, 27, Springfield, Missouri, and Lydia Sheldon, 24, Fairfax, Missouri, were married May 10, 2025, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Jared Allen, Pastor. Filed May 13, 2025.