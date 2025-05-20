A resurfacing project on two sections of U.S. Route 59 in Atchison and Holt counties was scheduled to begin Monday, May 19. Crews will begin in Atchison County at the Iowa state line and work south toward Missouri Route 46 near Fairfax. Once completed, crews will move to Route 59 in Holt County and resurface it from east of Route B to Interstate 29.

During construction, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone. Motorists should expect delays. Crews are scheduled to work Monday-Saturday during daylight hours. The resurfacing is scheduled to be completed by the end of July 2025.