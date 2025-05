The Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the Tarkio High School Gymnasium. Social hour will begin at 5:00 p.m., followed by group photos at 5:30 p.m., the dinner at 6:00 p.m., and a business meeting at 7:00 p.m. A dance will follow at the Tarkio Community Building from 8:30 to 11:00 p.m.