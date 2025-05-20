Free summer meals for all kids and teens will begin when the school year ends. Meals are free to children under the age of 18 and adults coming with a child can eat free, thanks to Community Services.

The meals will be available weekdays through August 19, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Tarkio Nutrition Center, 412 Main Street. Call 660-736-5725 for more information.

This year, the kids’ summer menu will be the same as the adult menu. For those who don’t want what is on the menu, a turkey/ham and cheese sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich will be available.

May 21 – Taco or nachos, refried beans, corn, pineapple

May 22 – Chicken and noodles, lettuce salad, beets, apricots

May 23 – Breakfast burrito, hash browns, stewed tomatoes, peaches

Kids in the Kitchen – Every Thursday at 12:00 noon.