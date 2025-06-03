Oldest alumna recognition

Norma (Curry) Bradfield, Class of 1946, was recognized as the oldest alumna attending the 105th Fairfax Alumni Banquet Friday, May 16, 2025.

Class of 1955

Gary Smith, Fairfax High School Class of 1955, attended the 105th Fairfax Alumni Banquet held Friday, May 16, 2025.

Class of 1965

Wayne Miles represented the Fairfax High School Class of 1965 at the 105th Fairfax Alumni Banquet.

Class of 1975

Members of the Fairfax High School Class of 1975 who attended the alumni banquet May 16, 2025, were, from left to right: front row – April (Ilsley) Stoner, Darla (Hansen) Saxton, Debbie (Miller) Hoffman, and Linda (Scarlett) Jefferson; and back row – Larry Hawkins, Brenda (Hawkins) Peter, Gary Johnson, Sharon (Swindler) O’Donnell, Reta (McCartney) Massing, and April (White) Schafersman.

Class of 1995

Members of the Fairfax High School Class of 1995 who attended the alumni banquet May 16, 2025, were Shaun O’Riley, left, and Chris Johnson, right.

Class of 2005

Members of the Fairfax High School Class of 2005 who attended the alumni banquet May 16, 2025, were, from left to right, Andrea Ilsley, Alyssa (Wiley) Shaw, Jessica (Wiley) Lindsay, Jessica (Koop) Ray, and Drew Oswald.