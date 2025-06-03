Westboro High School alumni met for the 127th time at the fire station in Westboro, Missouri, on May 17, 2025. A great time was had by all those in attendance.

The Stevens brothers, Richard and Jim, attended the 127th Westboro High School Alumni Banquet. Richard was a 1958 graduate and Jim graduated in 1956. (Bev Clinkingbeard photos)

The Hall siblings, Judy Hall Yost, Betty Hall Walz, Charles Hall, and Charles’ wife Sharon enjoyed the gathering at the Westboro Fire Station.

Those in attendance from the Westboro High School Class of 1963 were Bob Hanrath, Dalene Yost and Charles Hall.