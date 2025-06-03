Fairfax seniors dressed as characters of the Toy Story movies as part of their initiation into the Fairfax Alumni Association. The initiates walked businesses Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and swept the streets Wednesday evening. The catch phrase this year was “Graduation’s coming” which prompted the group to sing and fall to the floor. Pictured above at Community Hospital-Fairfax Wednesday, May 14, are Ryker Parks, Cowen O’Riley, Payton Woodring, Kendall Kingery, and Grace Oswald.(Mound City News photo)