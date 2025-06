The 2025 Fairfax High School graduates who decided to join the alumni association were initiated by sweeping Main Street in Fairfax. This is a fun-filled, annual tradition enjoyed by all who take part (or at least all who get to watch). Pictured above are, from left to right: front row – Kendall Kingery, Bryon Ohlensehlen, Luke Swinehart, Cowen O’Riley, KayDee Duering, Grace Oswald, and Payton Woodring; and back row – Clayton Vernon and Ryker Parks.