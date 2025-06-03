Get ready for four days of fun, learning, and creativity – registration for the Summer Reading Program is officially open! The Atchison County Library is thrilled that it’s time for another amazing week of fun for kids to enjoy!

From June 23 to 26, children are invited to take part in a series of vibrant, hands-on activities designed to ignite imaginations and foster a lifelong love of reading. The event will be held at the Tarkio Library Resource Center. Parent drop off is at 9:00 a.m., pick up time is 11:30 a.m. Children must be preschool-age or potty-trained to attend. The cut off age is 10 or just completed 5th grade.

This year’s program promises an exciting lineup:

• Kids will unleash their inner artists through painting and creative art projects.

• Tuesday brings a wild surprise – an up-close Wildlife Encounter experience.

• Budding scientists will explore the science of color with engaging STEM activities.

• Daily story times will offer magical journeys through books.

• Outdoor play and snacks will keep everyone energized and smiling.

• Reading incentives and prizes will encourage kids to keep turning pages all summer long.

Families can register online at https://forms.gle/nFAT1S6NEMkXnA887 or by calling any of the three library branches.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable week of reading, discovery, and fun – spots are filling fast!