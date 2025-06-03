Free summer meals for all kids and teens are available weekdays through August 19 at the Tarkio Nutrition Center, 412 Main Street. Meals will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 660-736-5725 for more information.

Meals are free to children under the age of 18 and adults coming with a child can eat free, thanks to Community Services.

Kids in the Kitchen will be every Thursday at 12:00 noon. Kids in the Kitchen featured cinnamon rolls May 22 and grilled cheese roll-ups May 29. This Thursday, June 5, Kids in the Kitchen will be making fried Oreos.