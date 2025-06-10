The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, May 29, 2025. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kenny Wallace met with the commission to discuss the need to hire additional employees. Clerk Taylor will work with them to put a notice together. He also presented a purchase agreement from Murphy Tractor & Equipment for a 2025 Fallis GV-90 Snow plow for the John Deere motor grader. This was approved in last year’s budget but is just now being delivered.

The commission and Road and Bridge Supervisor Wallace spoke with Howe Company, Snyder and Associates and Great River Engineering and selected Great River Engineering from MoDOT’s On Call for engineering on all three BRO bridges regarding scouring issues for BRO-R003(002) Bridge #1480002, BRO-R003(003) Bridge #2670001, and BRO-R003(004) Bridge #3690011.

Sheriff Andy Riley submitted a draft proposal for allocation of school resource officers (SROs) for the commission to review. After reviewing, the commission requested that Sheriff Riley meet with each school district to present the proposal and answer questions. If the schools are interested in partnering with the county, then the commission would like to meet with the districts to address the objectives and benefits of working together.

The commissioners received some calls from concerned citizens following the weekend rain so they went out to inspect county roads of concern.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.