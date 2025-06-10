A bubble a day keeps the woes away

Poppy Graves enjoys making a large bubble at the Mental Health Party Saturday, May 31. Besides informative booths, there were several activities and games set up for children to enjoy.

Health Department hosts Mental Health Party

The Atchison County Health Department crew, including Stephanie Athen, Andrea Cook, Tammy Sly, and Julie Livengood, along with other organizations and volunteers put in a lot of work to make the Mental Health Party, held May 31, such a success. Around 60 people attended the event, held at the Tarkio Community Building. (Atchison County Health Department photos)

Sensory fun

Aia, Jainaia, and Jaina Murray show off their sensory bottles made at the Easter Seals booth at the Mental Health Party.

Ambulance tours

Rein and Roper Wennihan and a doggie friend got a tour of one of the Atchison-Holt Ambulances at the Mental Health Party Saturday, May 31, at the Tarkio Community Building. Pictured with them are Sarah Gwaltney and Alara Lamb with the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District and Atchison County Sheriff Andy Riley.

Fire fighting equipment on display

The Tarkio Volunteer Fire Department brought a truck and fire fighting equipment to the Mental Health Party for attendees to see what all goes into putting out fires and saving lives.