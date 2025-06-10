Atchison County establishments that sell food and drinks receive health inspections, once, twice, or three times a year depending on the type of foods sold and risk to the public. Priority Items noted must receive immediate action within 72 hours or as stated. Core Items are to be corrected by the next regular inspection or as stated. (PHF stands for Potentially Hazardous Foods and COS stands for Corrected On Site.)

The following businesses were inspected May 25, 2025:

Tarkiesta

Sour Lemon

Tarkio, Missouri

Temporary food establishment checklist

• Everything was in compliance except there was no sanitizer test kit available.

Tarkiesta

Soda + Spurs

Tarkio, Missouri

Temporary food establishment checklist

• Everything was in compliance except: handwashing available with soap and paper towels; food/utensils stored off the ground (bags of ice stored on the ground); 3-step dishwashing not on site; and sanitizer test kit available. Discussed proper handwashing set up. Cut items and half ’n half need to be on ice and kept at 41ºF or below (they have container ordered). Left “Guideline for Temporary Food Events” brochure.

Tarkiesta

Cajun Country

Tarkio, Missouri

Temporary food establishment checklist

• Everything was in compliance except hair restraints were not in use. Discussed crock pots – okay for holding hot food, but not for cooking.

Tarkiesta

Napol Mexican Food Truck

Tarkio, Missouri

Temporary food establishment checklist

• Everything was in compliance except: unlabeled spray bottle; hair restraints were not in use; and thermometers were not present for checking food temperatures.

The following businesses were inspected May 29, 2025:

KJ’s

304 Main

Westboro, Missouri

• Priority Items: No priority items were reported.

• Core Items: Ceiling disrepair – Coming down in restroom. Excessive frost in Crosley freezer.

Trails End, Subway,

Chester’s Chicken

1303 U.S. Hwy. 136

Rock Port, Missouri

• Priority Items: No priority items were reported.

• Core Items: Unshielded light bulbs in back room. Flooring/concrete “popped” by water softener. Chester’s walk-in cooler flooring in disrepair (worn). Open/exposed wall by breading shelves.

Casey’s

103 U.S. Hwy. 136

Rock Port, Missouri

• Priority Items: No priority items were reported.

• Core Items: Floor behind donut case dirty. Floor in kitchen walkin cooler – excess buildup on anti-slip strips.

PJBJ, LLC

dba Chef Paul Presents

504 Linden Street

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: No priority items were reported.

• Core Items: No core items were reported.