No Hunger Summer

No Hunger Summer will be held through this Friday, June 13, in the concessions area at Rock Port R-II School. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Use the ramp entrance on Kansas Street.

Tarkio summer meals

Free summer meals for all kids and teens are available weekdays through August 19 at the Tarkio Nutrition Center, 412 Main Street. Meals will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 660-736-5725 for more information.

Meals are free to children under the age of 18 and adults coming with a child can eat free, thanks to Community Services.

Kids in the Kitchen will be every Thursday at 12:00 noon. Kids in the Kitchen will be making homemade hot pockets Thursday, June 12, and jam puff on Thursday, June 19.