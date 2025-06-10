Liberty Theatre is proud to present the beloved Southern classic “Steel Magnolias,” a heartwarming and humorous story of friendship, strength, and resilience. Set in a small-town beauty salon, the play explores the lives of six strong women as they navigate love, loss, and the bonds that tie them together..

Performances will be presented on Saturday, June 14, at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, June 15, at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 21, at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, June 22, at 2:00 p.m.

The Liberty Theatre is located inside the Atchison County Memorial Building, 417 S. Main, Rock Port, Missouri.

Don’t miss this touching and timeless production at the Liberty Theatre. Tickets are available now – come laugh, cry, and celebrate the power of friendship with “Steel Magnolias.” Purchase tickets by calling 660-744-5599.