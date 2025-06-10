Class of 1945

Trudy (Nolter) Reeves represented the Tarkio High School Class of 1945 at the THS Alumni Banquet Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Patti Griffith photos)

Class of 1960

Members of the Tarkio High School Class of 1960 who attended the THS Alumni Banquet Saturday, May 24, 2025, were Harold Johnson, Jeanie (Zirbel) Harnett, Lloyd Weathermon, Polly (Smith) Carrell, Sally (Barker) Turner, Judy Flack, and Don Slemp.

Class of 1965

Members of the Tarkio High School Class of 1965 who attended the THS Alumni Banquet Saturday, May 24, 2025, were, from left to right: front row – Karen (Schechter) Shields, Pam (Smith) Lux, Linda (Mehaffey) Lee, Carolyn (Chambers) McEnaney, Janet (Marti) Cook, Carol (Doughty) Jagger, and Dorothy (Cook) Benson; and back row – Gary Mincer, Rod Woolsey, Steve Sheppard, Richard Niedermeyer, Ames Crosby, and Harmon Deering.

Class of 1970

Members of the Tarkio High School Class of 1970 who attended the THS Alumni Banquet Saturday, May 24, 2025, were Mark Dalbey and Gerald Kirby.

Class of 1975

Members of the Tarkio High School Class of 1975 who attended the THS Alumni Banquet Saturday, May 24, 2025, were, from left to right: front row – Millie (Schau) Loch, Deb (Johns) Papp, Pam (Riley) Davis, Paula (Ohrt) Hoppe, Connie (Clark) Johnson, Phyllis (Stevens) Martin, and Debbie (Ryan) Sly; middle row – Patti (Austin) Griffith, Rick Bolton, Tim Turnbull, DeeAnn (Halliday) Slater, Sherry (Harris) Wiley-Bowlin, Kathy (Nelson) Vaughan, Susan (Wessler) Hicks, Krista (Green) Murphy, Mike Murphy, and Linda Williams; and back row – Steve Mather, Stuart Coe, Tim Dalbey, Curt Volker, Glen Blackman, Joe Nocton, Paul Niedermeyer, Tom Lade, Alan Aeschliman, Kelly Smith, and Paul Simmons.

Class of 1980

Members of the Tarkio High School Class of 1980 who attended the THS Alumni Banquet Saturday, May 24, 2025, were, from left to right: front row – Renee (Elton) Hull, Phyllis (Rhoades) Shipley, Lisa (Howell) Peterson, Gail (Livengood) Hedrick, and Joan (Espey) Bryan; and back row – Marty (Austin) Farley, Barney Farley, David Noland, Teresa Walkup, and Tony Bryan.

Class of 1985

Members of the Tarkio High School Class of 1985 who attended the THS Alumni Banquet Saturday, May 24, 2025, were, from left to right: front row – Monte Collins, Teresa (Hardy) Shaw, Kirsten (Schaffer) Feldker, Rocky Murry, Charlotte Lambert, Miranda (Millsap) Thomas, Julie (Woodring) Thompson, and Lonnie Parsons; middle row – Kevin Clark, Brian Broermann, Brent Livengood, Darren Chambers, David Bussard, Tim Hogue, and Tammie Sands; and back row – Helen Boyer, Joleen Pietrak, Cheryl (Jones) Brown, Kelly (Stevens) Grahn, Twilla (Lowrey) Clark, Sandy Stevens, and Sherry (Graybill) Gearhart.

Class of 1995

Members of the Tarkio High School Class of 1995 who attended the THS Alumni Banquet Saturday, May 24, 2025, were, from left to right: front row – Jennifer (Rolf) Price, Shannon (Shaw) Mitchell, Amy (McAdams) Sielaff, and Rachel (Winger) Graves; and back row – Wesley Summa, Brian Vette, Vince Salmond, and Mandy (Martin) Levings.

Class of 2005

Members of the Tarkio High School Class of 2005 who attended the THS Alumni Banquet Saturday, May 24, 2025, were Bryce Clifton, Jessica (Rolf) Braunecker, Morghan (Noland) Schmitz, Rachel White, and David McEnaney.

Class of 2015

Members of the Tarkio High School Class of 2015 who attended the THS Alumni Banquet Saturday, May 24, 2025, were Dawn Hurley, Haley (Conn) McIntosh, Sasha (Gutierrez) Davidson, Emily Graves, Hadley (Barnett) Johnson, and Christina Hall.

Class of 2025

Members of the Tarkio High School Class of 2025 who attended the THS Alumni Banquet Saturday, May 24, 2025, were Gabe Harms, Abbie Harms, River Dow, Connor Morton, Owen DeRosier, and Jillian Hannah.