During the month of May, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office received 161 calls for service. Twenty-six of these calls for service resulted in a report.

One arrest was made for driving while intoxicated and three arrests were made pursuant to a warrant.

Nine vehicle accidents, 16 motorist assists, 13 medical assists, and assorted non-criminal calls were also handled.

Five sex offender compliance checks were conducted.

Sheriff Riley reminds citizens to be aware of scams. “Scammers often try to rush victims. Take a minute to call us or check with a trusted source before sending money to anyone,” he said. You can reach the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office at 660-744-6271.