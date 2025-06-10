First Lutheran Church will host the Rock Port Community Vacation Bible School from June 16 to June 18. Kids’ll kick up their heels at Yee-Haw VBS as they stampede through the wild frontier and celebrate the greatest truth of all – God is good! They’ll round up a whole herd of friends and discover that Jesus is God’s greatest gift.

Yee-Haw will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 16, to Wednesday, June 18. Children kindergarten age to 5th grade are eligible to attend. For more information, call FLC at 660-744-2530 or contact Jennifer Vogler at 660-744-3007.