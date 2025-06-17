The Atchison County Development Corporation board met June 11, 2025, in the ACDC office. Present were: Lori Seymour, Mary Ann Hull, Eryn Stepp, Craig Corken, Bob Alldredge, and Roger Martin, board members; and Monica Bailey, director.

Lori Seymour called the meeting to order.

The May meeting minutes were approved. The May financials were also approved as presented.

Board members voted to use the redemption of Farmers State Bank CD #8162 ($13,467.22) plus $10,000 from the primary checking account to open a $23,467.22 CD (7-month CD at 4.13%) at Farmers State Bank, which will list Lori, Craig, Bob, and Monica as signers.

Director’s Report

Bailey attended the Missouri Economic Development Council meeting June 2-3.

Business Improvement Grants have been awarded to six businesses this year, for a total of $10,400: Second Amendment Firearms, Rock Creek Seeds, A Perfect 10, All American Campground, Harbin Investments LLC, and Stolt’s/The Gym. A total of $9,600 is still available.

CC&B Grants have been awarded to the Fairfax Kiwanis/Optimist Baseball Program (flag at ballfield) and Tarkio Rotary (swing pergola in front of the Nutrition Center). A total of $500 is still available.

A New Business Grant was awarded to Flying Designs, which is setting up a workspace and storefront on Main Street in Rock Port.

New Business

Speakers and awards for the 2025 annual meeting were discussed. It is scheduled for September 10 at the Velma Houts Building in Rock Port.

The meeting was then adjourned.