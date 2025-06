The following case was heard in Atchison County Circuit Court at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, June 11, 2025, before the Honorable Brett Hurst:

State vs. James Richard Ball – Bond Review Hearing on Felony. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for June 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for Bond Review.