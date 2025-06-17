Liberty Theatre is proud to present the beloved Southern classic “Steel Magnolias,” a heartwarming and humorous story of friendship, strength, and resilience. Set in a small-town beauty salon, the play explores the lives of six strong women as they navigate love, loss, and the bonds that tie them together.

An extra performance of the show has been added and the final performances will be on Friday, June 20, at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, June 21, at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, June 22, at 2:00 p.m.

The Liberty Theatre is located inside the Atchison County Memorial Building, 417 S. Main, Rock Port, Missouri.

Don’t miss this touching and timeless production at the Liberty Theatre. Tickets can be purchased by calling 660-744-5599 or at the theater prior to the performance.