The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed June 6, 2025, by Robyn Johnson to Delaney Finley for Lots 8 and 9, Block 6, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 6, 2025, by Todd and Melody Derrossett to Harmon and Rose Deering for Lot 35, Northview Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 9, 2025, by Judith Poppa to Judith Poppa Declaration of Trust for Lots 1 and 2, Block 5, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri; Lot 7, Block 4, Fourth Addition; and land in Section 8, Township 66, Range 39, and Section 7, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 10, 2025, by Lyle McHugh to Branden Tempelmeyer for Lot 5, Block 6, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 12, 2025, by Trey and Shelby Garst to Trey and Shelby Garst for land in Section 4, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 12, 2025, by Trey and Shelby Garst to Trey and Shelby Garst, Trustees of the Trey and Shelby Garst Family Trust, for land in Section 22, Township 65, Range 42, and Section 4, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.