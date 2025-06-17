The annual Tarkio Rodeo and community events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 20 and 21. This is a fun-filled weekend jam packed with festivities for people of all ages.

This will be the Tarkio PRCA Rodeo’s third year as a PRCA rodeo, but the 31st year bringing the sport of rodeo to Tarkio. The rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night at the rodeo grounds located just south of the Hwy. 136 and First Street intersection. Mutton Bustin’ sign-up begins at 6:00 p.m., with 10 riders riding before the rodeo and 10 during. Advance tickets are now available at Farmers State Bank in Tarkio and the Atchison County Mail in Rock Port.

This year’s stock contractor is Silver Creek Rodeo Company. Since 2013, Silver Creek Rodeo livestock has been featured annually at the PRCA Prairie Circuit Finals in Duncan, Oklahoma, and the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada. Along the way, Silver Creek has produced events and supplied quality livestock to rodeos in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Ohio, Florida, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and Montana. With polished presentation and fast paced action, Silver Creek Rodeo Company goes the extra mile, producing some of the best rodeos, bull riding and western lifestyle events in the industry today. In 2023, Josh Walling purchased Silver Creek Rodeo Company from Randy and Amber Schmutz. Josh was raised in east Texas and has been a contestant member of the PRCA since 1998 and competed as a bull rider. He transitioned from contestant to stock contractor almost 20 years ago and created Fabulous IV Bucking Bulls. Over the years, he has had bulls featured at Professional Bull Rider (PBR) events and PRCA rodeos and is excited about the future of Silver Creek Rodeo Company. Josh and his wife, Amanda, moved to Carrollton, Ohio, in 2015 and own and operate No Limits Transportation, a logistics company transporting cattle and poultry. Although Josh is now the owner of Silver Creek Rodeo Company, he understood the importance of creating a great production team. Randy continues in the role as production manager bringing 35 plus years of experience to every Silver Creek rodeo. Randy has been involved with rodeo production at the highest level at events like the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the Ram National Circuit Finals, and the Badlands, the Great Lakes, the Montana and the Mountain States Circuit Finals. Randy also announced The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, for nine consecutive years and was selected to announce the Professional Bull Riders World Finals eight different times. With ranches now headquartered in Carrollton, Ohio, and Stephenville, Texas, Silver Creek Rodeo Company is prepared and equipped to produce the 2025 Tarkio Rodeo.

The 2025 Tarkio Rodeo announcer/“Man on the Mic” is Brandon McLagan. No stranger to arenas and mic time, Brandon has been announcing events since the age of 15. He got his start in public speaking through the FFA and was selected three times for the State FFA Talent Program and was also a performer in the National FFA Talent Program at the National FFA Convention in Kansas City, Missouri. His career has taken him to arenas in 29 states and afforded him over 45 finals events scattered throughout the country, including being an announcer at the PRCAs Permit Challenge held in conjunction with the WNFR at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas for four years. “It’s really exciting to get to come back to Tarkio and announce the rodeo this year,” McLagan said. “The gang in Tarkio works very hard to make this a top PRCA rodeo in the Midwest and I’m really happy to be a part of it.” For nearly two and a half decades, Brandon has not only been an announcer with a list of accomplishments, but he is also a livestock auctioneer. He is a three time World Livestock Auctioneer Championship semifinalist, a four time Greater Midwest Livestock Auctioneer Championship “Top 10” finisher and in 2023 he was named reserve champion of the GMLAC in Crawford, Nebraska. He was also an auctioneer at the world famous Benny Binion Bucking Horse & Bull Sale for four years. With his years of experience behind a microphone, both traditionally, from the announcer’s stand or horseback from the top of his palomino gelding, Rooster, Brandon lives in west central Missouri.

The rodeo committee is very excited and looking forward to bringing The One Arm Bandit & Company to you as special entertainment this year. The One Arm Bandit & Company is a wild west show fit for a king and comes from Shidler, Oklahoma. It was in 1973 at the age of 20 when John Payne climbed a telephone pole to cut some wires, thinking the electricity had already been shut off. He was wrong. Without warning, 7,200 volts of electricity ran through his entire body for an unbearable 10 seconds, burning through his fingers of his right hand and he fell to his death. He was brought back to life, but was in bad shape. The electricity had exited his body through his abdomen, leaving his intestines protruding, and the voltage burnt through his left leg as well, exposing his thigh bone from the knee several inches up. Despite all this, the doctors managed to save his life and save his leg, but he lost his right arm. However, that didn’t slow him down. John and his wife, Judy, created the One Arm Bandit Company, and also passed down the performing legacy to children, Lynn and Amanda, and grandkids, Patrick, Lyza Jane, Rowdy, and Taos. The show uses trained mules, buffalo, mustangs, and longhorn steers in a variety of thrilling acts with the animals featured high atop a custom-made trailer. Payne has been named the PRCA Specialty Act of the Year 12 times and even performed for the King of Oman in 2011.

Dalton Morris, a barrelman and trick roper, returns for his second year at the Tarkio PRCA Rodeo. The dream Dalton had as a three year old is the same one today and he has made into a lifestyle. He dressed up, put the makeup on, and walked into his first arena and has never looked back. Since that time, Dalton has performed in the U.S., Canada and Saudi Arabia and has performed at several rodeo finals including the PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals. In 2018, he was awarded champion barrelman as well as champion specialty act with his trick roping act. Dalton’s entertainment doesn’t stop in the rodeo arena. Not only is he a PRCA and PBR Entertainer, Dalton is also a professional trick roper as well as a hype man. He has traveled the country for several years entertaining Pro Rodeo, Pro Bullriding and Horse Fair fans. You can find him making crowds of all ages laugh with his humorous antics, trick roping and t-shirt launching skills.

Courtney McCollum, Miss Rodeo Missouri 2025, and Jordan Diercks, Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri 2025, will also be there.

Born and raised in north central Missouri, Courtney McCollum continues to advocate for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, sport of rodeo, and agriculture, as well as continuing to be a good role model to others. She credits her family and friends for her work ethic and her strong faith. Outside of rodeo, she enjoys her career as a nurse. Courtney will continue to “Do everything in love” throughout her reign to share the love she has for rodeo and help in any way to ensure that the sport we love continues to prosper.

Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri Jordan Diercks grew up in Lathrop, Missouri, and graduated in May of 2024. She is now pursuing a degree in diagnostic sonography. Jordan grew up loving the agricultural way of life between the farm in small town Missouri or FFA and the memories she carries from it. Jordan began her queen journey by competing in Little Miss Sweetheart pageants when she was young. She started riding at her grandparents’ farm in the small town of Turney, Missouri, where she developed a passion for horses. Jordan is loving traveling this year with her horses, Red and Raven, as well as Miss Rodeo Missouri 2025 Courtney McCullom.

BICYCLE RODEO

The Atchison County Health Department, with assistance from the Tarkio Police Department, is sponsoring a bicycle rodeo Saturday, June 21, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Farmers State Bank parking lot on Main Street in Tarkio. Children up to age 14 are invited to bring their bicycles and take part in a bike inspection, where their brakes, tires, handlebars, chains, etc. will be checked, and an obstacle course, where they will learn proper hand signals and bicycle rules of the road. A free helmet will be given to each child who participates.

FUZZY’S RODEO RIDE

Joy and Kenny “Fuzzy” Clapp are once again hosting their rodeo ride. Riders will meet at the Clapps’ home northeast of Tarkio (27081 160th Street). Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 21, everyone will ride their horses and mules or wagons to the Tarkio Rodeo grounds. The Clapps will furnish lunch. The riders will take part in the parade and then ride back to the Clapps’ home for a potluck supper. There is plenty of room on the property for camping for those who want to stay Friday and Saturday nights. All riders and wagons are welcome.

DOUG SUMMA MEMORIAL CAR SHOW & LUNCH

The Slo-Rollers of Northwest Missouri and Tarkio Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the 13th annual Doug Summa Memorial Car Show. It will be held at the Doug Summa Memorial Park in Tarkio (3rd and Pine streets by the Community Building) Saturday, June 21. Registration for vehicles will be held from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. with the participants invited to take part in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade at 1:00 p.m. on Main Street. Lunch will be provided at the car show by Atchison County University of Missouri Extension. Trophies for the car show will be presented at 3:30 p.m. In case of rain, the show will be held on Main Street. Contact Marvin Cooper at 660-744-3760.

TARKIO RODEO PARADE

The Tarkio Rodeo Parade will take place on Main Street Saturday, June 21, at 1:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and watch or participate if you want. Registration and lineup for parade participants begins at 12:15 p.m. at 9th and Elm streets. Businesses, churches, organizations, horseback riders and wagon owners, tractor drivers, classic car owners, and rodeo fans are encouraged to deck themselves and their entries out and join the fun.