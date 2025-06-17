The Mule Barn Theatre Guild will present High Road, an award-winning gospel quartet, in concert Saturday, June 21, 2025. The concert will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Tarkio Presbyterian Church, located at 700 Maple in Tarkio, Missouri.

This group of talented musicians not only play songs that are close to their hearts but provide longtime fans and new listeners alike with the message of hope found in the Gospel. With a fan base easily canvassing an array of genres – from country, to bluegrass, to Gospel, to contemporary Christian – the ladies of HighRoad combine grassy instrumentation, lush harmonies, original songs, and gentle nostalgia-laden melodies harkening back to their roots. One member of High Road grew up in Southwest Iowa.

In 2024, they released a much-anticipated project alongside Grammy winning producer, Ben Isaacs, and their record label DayWind Records. This album features a collaboration with Ricky Skaggs, Scotty Inman, The Isaacs, and more as well as original songs from this acclaimed group of ladies. They have been nominated for a Grammy and recently won video of the year for “There’s a River.”

Tickets are available for $20 by calling 660-853-8002. Tickets are also available at the door on the night of the concert for $25.

To join the Mule Barn Theatre Guild, call 913-660-2316 or any Guild member.