Pleasant View Nursing Home’s annual fireworks display will be held Friday, June 27, 2025, with entertainment and fireworks starting at 7:30 p.m. (The meal held before the entertainment is strictly for residents and their families only.) The facility is looking for donations towards the purchase of fireworks. If anyone would like to help with this, cash or checks made out to the facility will be accepted, as well as Venmo payments to the resident activity fund, which is @PV-Activities-4. As always, Pleasant View appreciates the continued support from the community.