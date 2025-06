Rock Port swimming lessons will be Sunday, June 22, through Thursday, June 26, at the Rock Port Municipal Pool. The lessons are free. Parent/Child classes will be 5:30-6:00 p.m. Classes for levels 1-6 (ages 6+) will be 5:25-8:40 p.m. Many volunteers help ensure that the children in our community have the skills necessary to keep themselves safe in water.

To register your child, to volunteer, or for more information contact the Rock Port Pool at 660-744-6400 or scan the QR code.