The Atchison County Health Department is hosting an open house and ribbon cutting at the new health center, located at 521 Main Street in Tarkio, on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The ribbon cutting will be held at 4:00 p.m. and the open house will take place from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Come celebrate the new facility and enjoy guided tours and learn about all the services offered. Refreshments will be available, as well as prize drawings.