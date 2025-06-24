Westboro Wildcats Half Pints

The Westboro Wildcats included, from left to right: front row – Lannie Barnes, Finlee Ohnmacht, Hayes Martin, Nora Lundquist, and Shaydee Howard; middle row – Emersyn Martin, Stason Sundermann, Kinslee Ohnmacht, Clark Wood, Sage Sundermann, and Cohen Lundquist; and back row – Coach Eric Howard, Kevin Sundermann, and Keaton Lundquist. Not pictured are Kolcyn Barnes, Dallas Slemp, and Jacob Wills. (Markie Sundermann photo)

Westboro Pints win State Line League

The Westboro Wildcats Pints Team recently won the Pints State Line Baseball League. Due to the huge number of teams, the teams were divided into different brackets and the Wildcats won their bracket. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Cohen Lundquist, Brady Richards, Holden Bruce, Diesyl Slemp, Owen Bruce, and bat boy Stason Sundermann; middle row – Jasper Navin, Bryar Wennihan, Sage Sundermann, Zach Koop, and Asher Stepp; and back row – Coaches Keaton Lundquist, Tony Stepp, Kevin Sundermann, and TJ Slemp. (Dara Whipple photo)

Westboro Cubs Baseball Team

The Westboro Cubs Baseball Team included, from left to right: front row – Jasper Navin and Brilee Slemp; middle row – Coach Mike Rolf, Coach Dusty Slemp, Landon Driskell, Grady Cook, Zach Koop, Bryar Wennihan, and Coach TJ Slemp; and back row – Riley Koop, Ben Rolf, Axyl Slemp, Blaise Krogen, and Coach Curt Livengood. (JoAnna Driskell photo)

Tarkio Half Pints place 3rd

The Tarkio Half Pints recently placed 3rd in their tournament bracket of the State Line League. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Leevi Driskell, Declan Vogler, Killian Vogler, Crew Martin, Emmett Reeeves, Kash Wheeler, and Willow Wright; middle row – Cambria Baruth, Logan Bolin, Dakota Buchanan, Everett Scott, Bennett Peregrine, Waylon Blackman, and Skylar Sportsman; and back row – Coaches Josh Wright, Ben Blackman, Corey Martin, and Brett Reeves. (Whitney Martin photo)

Tarkio Pints win State Line League

For the first time in eight years, an Atchison County team won the Pints State Line Baseball League! Beating teams in a bracket that included players from Maryville, Missouri, Bedford, Iowa, and others, the Tarkio ballers fought hard to take home the win. Their overall season was a successful one, finishing 13-1 and having a team batting average of .467. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Cayson Martin, Titus Wright, Eli Lundy, Tucker Wheeler, and Jackobi Robertson; and back row – Coach Corey Martin, Coach Josh Wright, Landry Hurst, Tavyn Smith, Coach Josh Lundy, Winston Hogue, Noah Hansling, Genesis Anaya, and Coach Justin Fowler. (Whitney Martin photo)

East Atchison Cubs

The East Atchison Cubs Baseball Team had a great season. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Treyton Brown, Kaiden Nelson, Jax Peregrine, Zander Grossman, Alex Wintz, and Brayden Widener; and back row – Coach John Wintz, Coach Cameron Kephart, Knox Oswald, Coach Bobby Kephart, Ben Umbarger, Carley Graham, and Easton Madron. (Jennifer Peregrine photo)

Fairfax Bulldog Half Pints

The Fairfax Bulldogs Half Pints Baseball Team is pictured, from left to right: front row – Greyson Carter, Garrett Wintz, Jack Clement, Chanleigh Clement, Charlie White, and Nash Stevens; middle row – Caiden Hines, Garrett Reed, Brentley Stevens, Taylor Long, Brock Peters, Zane Smelser, and Jackson Zumbrunnen; and back row – Coach John Wintz, Dustin Stevens, and Max Hopkins. Coach Ky White is not pictured. (Submitted by Tabitha Wintz)

Fairfax Bulldog Baseball

The Fairfax Pints Baseball Team included Coach Chris Avrett, Luke Oswald, Eli Auwarter, Will Oswald, Brody Landess-Avrett, MJ May, Joel Vance, Coach Michael Oswald, Jonah Long, Gracyn Dougherty, Addy Giddinge, and Harper Hicks. Not pictured are Coach Mykie May, Coach Andrew Salmond, Ryann Salmond, Eli Rogers, and Lance Lambert. (Photo submitted by Traci Davis)

Rock Port Girls’ 8U Softball Team

Members of the Rock Port 8U Softball Team, from left to right, are: front row – Lena Paris, Braeley Cook, Taeyln Sloop, Elliott Thomas, and Naomi Morgan; middle row – Wynne Griffin, Kylie Perry, Addaline Larson, Elsie Gubser, Greenly Moore, Ella Sperber, and Gentry Moore; and back row – Coach Paige Sloop, Coach Travis Gubser, and Coach Regan Griffin.

Rock Port Girls’ 10U Softball Team

The Rock Port Girls’ 10U Softball Team included, from left to right: front row – Deveni Barth, Markie Gaines, Baylin Lewis, Sophia Bare, and Myla Stone; middle row – Koralyne Milla, Piper McKenney, Blaykleigh Daugherty, Jaylee Wood, Piper VanSickle, Maddie Henggeler, and Bertie Meyerkorth; and back row – Coach Jason Lewis, Assistant Coach Breanna VanSickle, and Assistant Coach Kimberly Daugherty. Not pictured are Aislyn Barnes, Daxxyn Moore, and Portia Ingram.

Rock Port T-Ball Blue Team

The Rock Port T-Ball Blue Team poses for a picture. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Knox True, Henry Waigand, Dax Parsons, Bentley Derr, Parker Murry, and Knox Murphy; and back row – Salem Pope and Coaches Jesse Pope, TJ True, Greg Cook, and Dayton Murry. (Erika Murry photo)

Rock Port T-Ball Gray Team

Players on the Rock Port T-ball Gray Team, from left to right, are: front row – Nolan Waigand, Arya Thomas, Ivy Daugherty, Colt Garst, Dash Chamberlain, Cane Stanton, Jet Masonbrink, and Brewer Shallenberger; middle row – Macoy Ridley, Grayson Wood, Newt Robertson, Case Larson, and Kasen Dodson; and back row – Coach Chase Chamberlain, Coach Betsy Larson, and Coach Jacob Masonbrink.

Rock Port Boys’ 10U Baseball Team

Members of the Rock Port 10U Baseball Team pose for a picture. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Knox Schulte, Braylon Thomas, Rhett Murphy, Louie Leseberg, Sawyer Proctor, and Dawson Irvine; middle row – Chase Krutz, Brantley Garst, Oliver Paris, Cass Stanton, Mason Henggeler, Ryker Driskell, and Mason Meyerkorth; and back row – Coach Kyle Driskell, Coach Craig Proctor, Coach Jay Stanton, and Coach Brentlee Thomas. Judah Allen, Gabriel Gronniger, and Briggs Roup are not pictured.

Rock Port Boys’ 12U Team

The Rock Port Boys’ 12U Team included, from left to right: front row – Louie Leseberg, Frank Kroger, Austin Alexander, Jagger Jones, and Nash Schomburg; and back row – Coach Matt Seeley, Coach Jeff Jones, Kaden Perry, Jack Bailey, Eli Meyerkorth, Cy Vogler, Lane Seeley, Coach Keith Bailey, and Coach Clay Vogler. Dale Pinzino and Diesyl Slemp are not pictured.

AC Outlaws

The AC Outlaws team was runner up in the Great 8 Tournament. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Landon Merrick, Hunter Bolin, Cy Vogler, Grady Cook, and Axyl Slemp; and back row – Coach Jordan Shrader, Coach Troy Cook, Brody Scholl, Coach Jesse Bolin, Josh Schlueter, Eddie Robertson, Mayson White, Blaise Krogen, Ty Dunekacke, Coach TJ Slemp, and Coach Clay Vogler. Knox Cotton is pictured at left.