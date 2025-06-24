It’s that time of year again. The Fairfax Community Calendar, dated August 2025 through August 2026, will be printed soon. The calendar includes Fairfax residents’ birthdays and anniversaries, as well as local sporting events and school events. The free, desktop-size calendar also includes local business listings. If you are a Fairfax resident who needs to make an addition to the calendar or a change, please email that change to mail@farmerpublishing.com or call 660-744-6245.