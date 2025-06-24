Community Hospital-Fairfax will hold a high-energy dueling piano from Howl at the Moon’s Howl2Go show on Friday, July 18, 2025, at the Tarkio Community Building. The doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with food trucks and drinks available.

Enjoy music for all ages from 7:00 to 8:15 p.m. with a family friendly dueling piano set. There will be an intermission from 8:15 to 8:45 p.m. You can refill drinks and grab a quick snack because the party is about to start!

The After Dark Dueling Piano Set will be from 8:45 to 10:30 p.m. Cut loose at this high-energy piano show full of your favorite music and sing-along fun! (This set is recommended for ages 16 and older.)

Bring cash to request your favorite songs. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site for food and drinks throughout the evening.

To purchase tickets, visit https://ticketstripe.com/CHF_Pianos25 or call 660-686-2350 to reserve a ticket and pay by check or cash at the door. Proceeds from the show go to purchasing life-saving equipment for patients at Community Hospital-Fairfax.

There is no reserved seating for this event. Come early to get your preferred table or seat. No outside food or drinks are permitted in the venue, except for those provided by on-site vendors. You do not have to purchase a Dueling Piano Show ticket to enjoy food and drinks from the outdoor vendors. River Rock Lanes will have the cash bar. Food trucks will include Tilly’s Stick Burner BBQ and Cinnfull Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls and Treats.