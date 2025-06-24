The July 4th Red Rock Fun Run or Walk will be held Friday, July 4, in Mound City. Last year was the first year for the three block walk option and it was a hit – especially with the kids and seniors. A total of 57 participants (and two infants in strollers) entered the Red Rock Fun Run or Walk.

The event starts with participants picking up bib numbers and information packets beginning at 7:00 a.m. in front of the Holt County Senior Center, 613 State Street, Mound City. The start time for the 5k is at 8:00 a.m. and the three block walk, 8:15 a.m. The event is organized by Mound City Downtown Restoration and Revitalization, Inc. (MCDRR).

Registration is on-line scanning the QR code or going to the link https://forms.gle/VdmyWZMDduVn9xYt9

Anyone needing a paper registration form can call the event co-chairs for a copy to be mailed or emailed to you. Co-chairs for the Red Rock Fun Run/Walk event are MCDRR board members Debbie Geib (573-864-5244) and Karma Metzgar (660-442-6204).

The registration fee is $30 for those over the age of 11 and $20 for those age 10 and under. A t-shirt is guaranteed if registered by June 20. The registration the day of the event is the same, however, a T-shirt is not guaranteed. Registration will include a breakfast ticket redeemable at the Holt County Senior Center from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on July 4, 2024. The biscuit and gravy breakfast also is open to the public and hosted by the Senior Citizens of Holt County/Mound City Nutrition Site. Tickets for the breakfast can be purchased the morning of July 4.

The 5K will be a 3.1 mile route through Mound City. The 3 block walk will be on historic State Street between Mound City Thriftway and the Historic Bank of Mound City building being restored by MCDRR. For the walk, State Street will have two lanes, one for walkers, strollers, wheelchairs, etc. The other lane will be for runners, bicycles, tricycles, scooters, in-line skates, etc. The event is open to all ages and abilities to have fun and say, “I finished!”

This is a fun run and walk and will not be timed, however, all participants will be accounted for by bib number upon the finish and can have fun with the “photo finish” area near the start line. There will be four prizes drawn from those finishing the run/walk events with the winners receiving a free entry for the 2026 event.

There are many activities planned in Mound City over the July 4th holiday with leadership given by the First Christian Church with Cindy Reule as the contact. A festive parade at 10:00 a.m. will follow the 5K and 3 block run/walk beginning at the south end of State Street and concluding at Griffith Park.

For event updates on the Red Rock 5K and three block run/walk, please follow and like the Mound City Downtown Restoration and Revitalization Facebook page.

Start your July 4th celebration by participating in the Red Rock Fun Run/Walk choosing your distance for your ability.