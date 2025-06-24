Events scheduled for the Independence Day Celebration in the Rock Port Municipal Park include the following:

Thursday, July 3

• Preregistration for the Junior Mrs. and Mr. Firecracker and

Mrs. and Mr. Firecracker contest at the park – 7:15 a.m.

• Coronation on the stage – 8:00 a.m.

• Old vs. Young Volleyball Game – 9:00 a.m.

• Parachute Drop – 11:00 a.m.

• Foamaha Events at the park – 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

• Duck Race – 3:00 p.m.

• Old vs. Young Softball Game – 4:00 p.m.

• Fireworks Raffle Drawing – 7:30 p.m.

• Fireworks at Dusk – Sponsored by Rock Port

Chamber of Commerce and Rock Port Tourism Board

There will also be food trucks available on July 3, including Nopal’s Mexican Food Truck, Cajun Country, and Mother Talisa’s Wood Fired Pizza. Pleasant View Nursing Home will be in the concession stand.

Friday, July 4

• Color Run Registration – 7:30 a.m. Any runners that are

preregistered online will need to be there by 8:00 a.m.

• Color Run begins at the firehouse – 8:30 a.m.

• Freewill donation breakfast at the firehouse

following the Color Run

• Pool Games – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 5

• 0-2-year-old Baby Contest winner announcement – 10:00 a.m. Voting for the Baby Contest will be available at JumpStart Nutrition (June 23 – July 2) and by the stage July 3. You can send your baby’s photo to 402-414-0796 or bring your favorite picture to JumpStart Nutrition.

• Find the Painted Rocks – 11:00 a.m.

• Watermelon Eating Contest – 12:00 p.m.

• Karaoke – 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

• Water Fight – 2:00 p.m.

• Muddy River Rumble Truck and Tractor Pull

at the Atchison Country Fair Grounds – 4:00 p.m.

More information can be found on the Rock Port City Park and Pool July 4th Celebration in the Park Facebook event page. Stay tuned for any new information.