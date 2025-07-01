A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-29 10 miles north of Watson, Missouri, in Atchison County Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 3:28 p.m. The crash occurred at the 121 mile-marker as a northbound 2013 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 23-year-old man from Susanville, California, changed lanes and began to lose control. The Jeep impacted the rear of a northbound 2005 GMC Savanna, driven by a 39-year-old man from Chicago, Illinois. The GMC overturned and slid on its side, coming to rest on the roadway. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels in the median.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. The Illinois man suffered minor injuries and was transported to Grape Memorial Hospital in Hamburg, Iowa, by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. The California driver did not report any injuries. The Jeep sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. The GMC was totaled and was towed by Double M Towing of Rock Port.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper C.R. Kinman, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District.