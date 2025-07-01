The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed June 20, 2025, by William and Baleigh Heits to Kevin and Carol Cue for Lots 8 and 9, Block 1, Adams Sub-Division, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 20, 2025, by Michael and Anna Klosek to Melissa Whedbee for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 24, 2025, by Dawn and Douglas Lynch to Meghan Ackles and Ryan Lynch for land in Section 7, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 26, 2025, by Gregory Hawkins to Kirk Hawkins for land in Sections 25 and 26, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.