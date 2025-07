Swimming lessons at the Tarkio Municipal Pool will be held July 7-11, 2025. Classes will take place between 6:00 and 8:30 p.m. so that the pool can remain open to the community earlier in the day.

The cost is $10 per child. Goggles will not be allowed. Parents may sit on the upper deck by the concession stand or outside of the fence during the lessons (bring lawn chairs). To register, visit the Tarkio Parks and Recreation Facebook page to click on the registration link.